Unifi Protocol DAO Trading Down 24.5% Over Last Week (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $23.88 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for about $5.74 or 0.00017300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00031257 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00194130 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00032859 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010276 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,091 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

