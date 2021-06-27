Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $25.04 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.02 or 0.00017470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $25.04 million and $3.48 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00031895 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00192176 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00033074 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

