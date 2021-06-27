United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of United Natural Foods worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $4,235,509.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,641.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $430,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $560,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,271 shares of company stock worth $8,843,557 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNFI opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.27. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

