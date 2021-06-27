United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Lowered by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74,545 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.61. 6,618,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,800. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.40. The firm has a market cap of $178.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.16 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

