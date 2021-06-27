USD Coin Market Cap Hits $25.79 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One USD Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC on exchanges. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion and $1.78 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,824.69 or 0.05548063 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00121384 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a coin. Its launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 25,767,632,541 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

