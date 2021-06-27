Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

VLEEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Get Valeo alerts:

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.40. Valeo has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.