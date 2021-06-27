Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

VLEEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.40. Valeo has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

