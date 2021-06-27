Valor Token Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. During the last week, Valor Token has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Valor Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Valor Token has a total market cap of $5.80 million and $394,562.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00050939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00019347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.12 or 0.00580680 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00036661 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token (VALOR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

