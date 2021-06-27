Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Financial Analysis

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) and Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Value Line’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million 4.35 $4.05 million $0.49 20.43 Value Line $40.30 million 7.42 $15.66 million N/A N/A

Value Line has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GCM Grosvenor.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GCM Grosvenor and Value Line, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 0 2 0 3.00 Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A

GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.85%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than Value Line.

Dividends

GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. GCM Grosvenor pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Value Line has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Value Line has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Value Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A -235.25% 15.37% Value Line 46.98% 32.63% 17.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.5% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Value Line shares are held by institutional investors. 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Value Line shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GCM Grosvenor beats Value Line on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm invests in multi-strategy, credit-focused, equity-focused, macro-focused, commodity-focused, and other specialty portfolios. It focuses in hedge fund asset classes, private equity, real estate, and/or infrastructure, credit and absolute return strategies. It also focuses in primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in Washington, District Of Columbia; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Hong Kong, Hong Kong; Charlotte, North Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Seoul, South Korea; Tokyo, Japan and Toronto, Canada.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company offers research services, such as The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, which provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks. It also provides niche newsletters comprising Value Line Select, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, and The Value Line Special Situations Service that offer information on a less comprehensive basis for securities that are of particular interest to subscribers; digital versions of its products through its Website, www.valueline.com, as well as The Value Line Research Center online platform; and investment analysis software, such as The Value Line Investment Analyzer, which includes data sorting and filtering tools. In addition, the company offers current and historical financial databases comprising DataFile, estimates and projections, and mutual funds through the Internet; and copyright products, which include unit investment trusts, variable annuities, managed accounts, and EFTs. Further, it places advertising on behalf of the company's publications; and provides subscription fulfillment and subscriber relation services. The company serves individual and professional investors, as well as institutions, including municipal and university libraries, and investment firms. Value Line, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Value Line, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arnold Bernhard & Co, Inc.

