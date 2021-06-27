VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,659 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 49,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $47.43 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $43.24 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

