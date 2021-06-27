VeChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.92 Billion (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. VeChain has a market cap of $4.92 billion and approximately $519.19 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can now be bought for $0.0765 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About VeChain

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

