Veil (VEIL) Price Hits $0.0217 on Exchanges

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $214.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,881.41 or 0.99977453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00029117 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.59 or 0.00357547 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $231.66 or 0.00704384 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.30 or 0.00365784 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00052766 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00033061 BTC.

Veil Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

