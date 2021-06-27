Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:VERO opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $171.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.49.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Domenic Serafino bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,944.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

