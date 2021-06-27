Venus Trading Down 30.1% Over Last Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Venus coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.98 or 0.00052303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Venus has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a market cap of $184.51 million and $25.67 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,434.17 or 1.00180218 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00029269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007492 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000827 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,263,253 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.