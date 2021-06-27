Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0111 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $43.81 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.84 or 0.00544851 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000463 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,948,205,351 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

