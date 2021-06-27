Verge Price Hits $0.0216 (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last week, Verge has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $355.31 million and $18.80 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.07 or 0.00381323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011121 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,462,878,444 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

