Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.39 Billion

Brokerages expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to announce $32.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.88 billion and the lowest is $31.52 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $30.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year sales of $133.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.59 billion to $135.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $135.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $134.38 billion to $137.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verizon Communications.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $233.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verizon Communications (VZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.