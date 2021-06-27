VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $62.04 million and $29,539.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00043693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00101583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00160784 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,168.87 or 0.99769646 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002863 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,942,677 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

