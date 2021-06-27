Viacoin (VIA) Trading 31.7% Lower This Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $25,274.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.53 or 0.00384219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00011139 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,526 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

