Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 80.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,446 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Viasat worth $45,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSAT. Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viasat in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,310.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.