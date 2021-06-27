Viberate Tops One Day Trading Volume of $596,889.00 (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viberate has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $596,889.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Viberate has traded down 36.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00051194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.39 or 0.00571858 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036465 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

