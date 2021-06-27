VIG Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, VIG has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $627,004.73 and $1,563.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000088 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000597 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 883,498,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

