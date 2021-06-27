Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.54.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,506,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,402,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,878 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,160,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 585,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 323,762 shares during the last quarter. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPCE opened at $55.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.33. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

