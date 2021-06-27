Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 132.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,084 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 8.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

VOD opened at $17.29 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.5491 dividend. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

