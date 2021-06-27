vSlice (VSL) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded up 107.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. vSlice has a market cap of $22,950.08 and approximately $1.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, vSlice has traded down 77.6% against the U.S. dollar. One vSlice coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get vSlice alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00052669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.00 or 0.00585003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00036875 BTC.

About vSlice

vSlice is a coin. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 coins. vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io . vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . vSlice’s official message board is medium.com/@vdiceio

According to CryptoCompare, “vSlice is a token issued on the Ethereum blockchain. It represents a piece in the ownership of the vDice gambling dapp and its revenue. This token will issue dividends produced by the gambling fees charged on vDice, which is a fully decentralized version of SatoshiDICE for Ether betting. “

vSlice Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy vSlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for vSlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for vSlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.