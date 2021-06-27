Wagerr Price Down 25% Over Last Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $2,640.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00009285 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.00351306 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 220,547,588 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.