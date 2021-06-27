Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

WRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE:WRE opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.70 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $27.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.69.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,302,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,846,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,212,000 after buying an additional 1,071,872 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,969,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after buying an additional 625,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,993,000 after buying an additional 137,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

