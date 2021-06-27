Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,079 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Waste Connections worth $60,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1,637.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WCN opened at $120.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.34, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.26. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.32 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

