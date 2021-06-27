Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,020 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.60.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $280.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.00. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.51 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 111.27%.

Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

