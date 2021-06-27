WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. WEC Energy Group reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $8.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $90.10 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

