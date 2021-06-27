Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $638.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will report sales of $638.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $608.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $656.30 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $568.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WERN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $49.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

