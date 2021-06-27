Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Position Lowered by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,459,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85,407 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Werner Enterprises worth $68,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,875,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,881,000 after acquiring an additional 205,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ WERN opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.55. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

WERN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.