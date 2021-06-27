Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.50.

WDO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$1,008,317.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$666,705.60. Also, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$487,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,809,678.64.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$11.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 35.18. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$7.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$45.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

