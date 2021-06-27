Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 1,524 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Westhampton Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 9.1% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 324.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $133.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.93. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

