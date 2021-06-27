Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTKWY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $101.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $101.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.66.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.