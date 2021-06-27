Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTKWY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $101.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $101.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.66.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

