Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 104,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 1.28% of Nebula Caravel Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,950,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEBC shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEBC opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.11.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

