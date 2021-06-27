Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,513 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Copart by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after buying an additional 3,332,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Copart by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,974,000 after buying an additional 707,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Copart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after purchasing an additional 665,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Copart by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,362,000 after acquiring an additional 443,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $133.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.55 and a 12-month high of $133.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

