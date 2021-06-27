Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,649 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 133,123 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the period. GP Brinson Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. 56.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIF stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

