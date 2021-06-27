Woodcoin Hits Market Cap of $586,717.06 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $586,717.06 and $83,427.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 27.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,888.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,824.69 or 0.05548063 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.01374491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.00383252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00121384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.59 or 0.00612945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.77 or 0.00385461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006297 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00038833 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.