Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stake Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Woodward worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Woodward by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $700,059.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,234. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.57.

WWD opened at $123.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.36. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.41%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

