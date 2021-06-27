World Token (WORLD) Tops One Day Volume of $56,740.00

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. One World Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, World Token has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. World Token has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $56,740.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

World Token Coin Profile

World Token was first traded on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,689,581 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

