Worm Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Worm Capital LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 11,424 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.9% of Worm Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Worm Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Netflix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Netflix by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Netflix by 38.3% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Netflix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 281.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $9.01 on Friday, reaching $527.07. 5,299,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,228. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.14 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $233.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $501.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

