Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Reaches $3.15 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 27th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $206,973.48 and $45.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $3.15 or 0.00009096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00043658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00121960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00161359 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,803.07 or 1.00350729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

