WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$148.82.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$145.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$145.56 on Friday. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$80.73 and a twelve month high of C$146.12. The stock has a market cap of C$16.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$133.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. Equities research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 5.2699998 earnings per share for the current year.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.