Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,076 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $132.12 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.41 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

