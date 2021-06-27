Xiotri (XIOT) Market Cap Hits $429,105.86

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Xiotri coin can now be purchased for about $97.13 or 0.00292523 BTC on major exchanges. Xiotri has a total market capitalization of $429,105.86 and approximately $11,090.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xiotri has traded down 37.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00051222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.77 or 0.00580566 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00036657 BTC.

Xiotri Coin Profile

Xiotri (XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

