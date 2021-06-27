xRhodium Price Down 8.7% This Week (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. xRhodium has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $113.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00004756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003648 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000550 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00035477 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001043 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00051191 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001461 BTC.

About xRhodium

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

