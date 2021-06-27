XRP Trading 15.8% Lower This Week (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 27th. XRP has a total market cap of $29.91 billion and $2.35 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XRP has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One XRP coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00043658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00121960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00161359 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,803.07 or 1.00350729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

About XRP

XRP was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,365,206 coins and its circulating supply is 46,244,517,593 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

XRP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

