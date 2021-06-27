XSGD (XSGD) Price Hits $0.74 on Major Exchanges

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $30.76 million and approximately $8,632.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002152 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, XSGD has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00043000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00134618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00160137 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,473.77 or 1.00017580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 46,739,090 coins and its circulating supply is 41,467,136 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.