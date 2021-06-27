Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Lifted by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,939 shares of company stock worth $2,326,953. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XYL opened at $116.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.54. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

