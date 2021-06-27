Ycash Market Cap Tops $2.66 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $29,056.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ycash has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.34 or 0.00304169 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00117469 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00169426 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008817 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 904.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ycash Profile

YEC is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,288,638 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

